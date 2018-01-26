Brace yourselves, the tweeter-in-chief is off to be dined and wined by the world’s economic titans in Davos, Switzerland. The Swiss are certain to give him a “warm welcome”. The weather Gods are not happy, dumping 6 feet of snow in 6 days. Trump is expected to address the Forum in a speech prepared by one his intellectual superiors. The remainder of the time he is expected to wallow in comfort at US taxpayer’s expense.

His current wife, Melania wisely chose not to attend, still reeling from the Trump’s highly publicized liaison with porn star Stormy Daniels who was allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money. Another Adult performer Jessica Drake accused Trump of offering her $10,000 for sex in the same year. Trump seems to have a major problem curbing his erotic passions and misadventures. Perhaps cold showers and professional help are needed.

The Daniels meeting took place four months after Melania gave birth to Barron. Such a devoted husband! Do the evangelicals care if Trump has violated every tenet of Christianity? Trump is sure to start a trade war with his hasty decision to slap tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.

As a business tycoon and T-V reality star, the Forum attendees are certain to shun him but have reluctantly opened their doors with much trepidation. Trump is likely to bring his highly protectionist, “America First” baggage with him casting attendees as America’s villains refusing to open their doors to Americans goods.