Arts & Events

The coming week January 21 – January 28 is packed with City meetings. The week starts with the affordable housing update Sunday. Monday is Zero Waste Commission, Commission Chair Alfred Twu is running against Council member Lori Droste for District 8. City Council is Tuesday with Porta Potties, Surveillance and Significant Community Benefits on the Agenda. Wednesday the Disaster and Fire Safety Commission will be making a recommendation on Urban Shield. The same evening the Police Review Commission meets. The week finishes Thursday when ZAB will be reviewing the Final Environmental Impact Report for 2190 Shattuck Ave, the building that will block the view of the Golden Gate Bridge from Campanile Way.

The agenda for January 30th City Council meeting is available for comment, item 7. Fire Safety and Prevention, item 9. Revenue stream for housing homeless and low-income students, 10. Berkeley Way Housing update, item 11. Endorse 2018 Affordable Housing State Ballot Initiative, item 14. Adopt resolution “Premier Cru” property 1001, 1007, 1011 University, 1925 Ninth St purchased to develop affordable housing, direct and refer to City Manager to outline full development potential of site and report back by June 12, 2018. email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info partial agenda listing:

Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home and opportunities to work on elections 2018 https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

Sunday, January 21, 2017

Update on Affordable Housing, Sun, Jan 21, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Berkeley Central Library, 2090 Kittredge, New State Laws, sponsored by Berkeley Citizens Action (BCA), Berkeley Tenant Union, Cal’s Progressive Student Association,

Monday, January 22, 2018

City Council Closed Session Special Meeting, Mon, Jan 22, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Conference with Labor Negotiators, Employee Labor Contracts – BFFA (Fire Fighters) Local 1227, BPA (Berkeley Police), IBEW (Electrical Workers) Local 1245

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, Jan 22, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, Jan 22, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Jan 22, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels

Civic Arts Commission – Public Art Subcommittee, Mon, Jan 22, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia, Cypress 1st Floor

Zero Waste Commission, Mon, Jan 22, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tues, Jan 23, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers

4:30 pm Closed Session: Agenda: 1. Conference with BUSD 1231 Addison Price and Terms 2. Deshon Hudson v. City of Berkeley

6:00 pm Regular Session: Agenda:16. Broadband Master Plan, 17. Ferry feasibility study $330,744 30. Student Housing, 31. Ad Hoc Committees to be open to the public with minutes, 24 hour notice of meeting, 34 a. Surveillance Ordinance – Police Review Commission, 34b. Surveillance Ordinance – City Manager requesting delay to complete counter proposal 35. Significant Community Benefits 37a. Porta Potties – Homeless Commission, 37b. Porta Potties - City Manager, 39. Replace Berkeley City Limit signs to “Welcome to Berkeley”, LOVE LIFE!” “Sanctuary City” and “Ohlone Territory”, 43. Information Report – To Achieve Fairness and Impartiality-Report and Recommendations from Berkeley Police 44. Homeless Task Force Recommendations

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee Meeting, Wed, Jan 24, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor

Civic Arts Commission, Wed, Jan 24, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: T1 Festival Grant Guidelines,

Policy Subcommittee 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Commission on the Status of Women, Wed, Jan 24, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, Jan 24, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: Urban Shield Recommendation, Disaster preparedness, Fire safety hills

Energy Commission, Wed, Jan 24, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

Police Review Commission, Wed, Jan 24, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: mutual aid pacts, specially equipped van policy, 1033 program

Thursday, January 25, 2018

Community Health Commission, Thur, Jan 25, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center,

Mental Health Commission, Thur, Jan 25, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Jan 25, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers email comments to: zab@cityofberkeley.info

2524 Dwight Way – construct new 2-story single family residence and operate by-right as mini-dorm

– construct new 2-story single family residence and operate by-right as mini-dorm 1120 Second St – rooftop wireless

– rooftop wireless 1734 Spruce – legalize 7 th dwelling bringing total 13 bedrooms are parcel

– legalize 7 dwelling bringing total 13 bedrooms are parcel 2556 Telegraph – The Village 5-story, 22 units, 2-live-work, 3358 commercial space

– The Village 5-story, 22 units, 2-live-work, 3358 commercial space 2190 Shattuck Ave – Certification Final EIR, 18-story mixed use building which will obstruct the view of the Golden Gate Bridge from Campanile Way

Friday, January 26, 2018

No published City meetings as of 5:00 pm on Jan 19

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Rally for Reproductive Justice, Sat, Jan 27, 11:30 am, 90 7th Street, SF Federal Building, rally counters Walk for Life

Sunday, January 28, 2018

