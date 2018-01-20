Trump’s latest disgusting racist comments disparaging Haiti and Africa as s-holes, preferring immigration of white Norwegians has sent shockwaves throughout the world. This is also an appalling reflection on Republican enablers and Trump supporters who continue to remain silent. It is shocking that there were enough Americans who ignored Trump’s narcissism, racism, misogyny and mental instability who were willing to elect him and continue to support him. This is the man who falsely claimed he would spend all his time in the White House but has spent 33% of his time on his properties at huge cost to the US taxpayer.

It is also a sad indictment of the Democrats, other than Senator Dick Durbin, who were cowered into silence over his racist A-hole comments.

This is a wakeup call for all Americans to ensure that Trump is removed from office and the Democrats regain control of the House and Senate. America is at the cross roads of good and evil as depicted in the epic Hindu drama, the Mahabharata.

It is time we recognize we have an “upstairs – downstairs caste system” society where black and brown communities” are trapped into strait jackets making social mobility virtually impossible.

What makes Trump’s racist comments even more galling is they were juxtaposed alongside his prepared speech honoring Martin Luther King’s legacy as an iconic civil rights leader. What hypocrisy!