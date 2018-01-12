A 70-year-old woman who died in a collision with a Berkeley city vehicle on Friday afternoon was identified today by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Shelley Rideout.

The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:21 p.m. at Channing Way and Fulton Street near the University of California at Berkeley campus, CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.

A city employee was driving a sedan, which struck Rideout who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. Rideout was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m.

According to Hamer, witnesses told investigators that the vehicle was going at about 15 mph. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Hamer said neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the collision.

Rideout was a volunteer at the Berkeley Historical Society, according to a Facebook post Saturday by the group.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the accidental death yesterday of Shelley Rideout, the longtime and invaluable Berkeley Historical Society volunteer who coordinated the current exhibit, 'Soundtrack to the 60s.'"

The historical society is accepting donations in her memory.