You are asked to direct the City Manager to resubmit the 2018 – 2019 Strategic Plan https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/01_Jan/City_Council__01-16-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx to include the Board and/or Commission that would be involved in each aspect of the Strategic Plan. It is an affront to the Commissioners and Board Members you appoint, Commissioners and Board Members who volunteer their time, to so deeply degrade their work as to not even note their contributions in the presentation of the Strategic Plan, and to ignore that Boards and Commissions are charged with and responsible for public hearings and digesting public input in developing resolutions, ordinances and recommendations.

Those of who are monitoring and engaged in our City have had enough of this kind of insult. And, before you circle the wagons and declare that Boards and Commissions need not be mentioned, included, noted or recognized in any way, think again about what such language says about you and the work you ask of the Commissioners and Board Members you appoint who volunteer and who spend time not just in meetings, but also who spend time, often hours upon hours, devoted to preparation.