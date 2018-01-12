Once again the Republicans under the leadership of their self-proclaimed “genius”, Donald Trump, has issued a fatwa to deport 200,000 Salvadorans living in the United States, many of whom have been living, working and raising families here for more than 20 years. This is excessively cruel and heartless, especially given our own dark history supporting the right wing repressive Salvadorian military rulers who adopted a scorched earth policy against the so called left-wing guerrillas, who were largely made up of peasants and farmers.

Despite strong evidence of mass torture and senseless murder, America stood by El Salvador´s military leaders.

U.S. intervened in Latin American politics throughout the 20th century and supported dictatorships favorable to American business interests.

The appalling massacre in Mozote where men, women and babies were tortured did not persuade American leaders to withdraw their financial and military support.

El Salvador deserves an unconditional apology and reparations, failing which we must offer Temporary Protected Status program and a path to citizenship for Salvadorans in the US who have been pummeled by a devastating earthquake and civil war that we helped foster.