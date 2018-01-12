Arts & Events

The draft agenda for the January 25, 2018 Zoning Adjustment Board is available for review and comment: http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/



1734 Spruce – legalize 7th dwelling bringing total 13 bedrooms are parcel



2556 Telegraph – The Village 5-story, 22 units, 2-live-work, 3358 commercial space



2190 Shattuck Ave – Certification Final EIR, 18-story mixed use building which will obstruct the view of the Golden Gate Bridge from Campanile Way





Next week, day by day

Sunday, January 14, 2018

Email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info partial agenda listing:16. Broadband Master Plan30. Student Housing,31. Ad Hoc Committees to be open to the public with minutes, 24 hour notice of meeting,34 a. Surveillance Ordinance – Police Review Commission,34b. Surveillance Ordinance – City Manager requesting delay to complete counter proposal35. Significant Community Benefits37a. Porta Potties – Homeless Commission, 37b. Porta Potties - City Manager,39. Replace Berkeley City Limit signs to “Welcome to Berkeley”, LOVE LIFE!” “Sanctuary City” and “Ohlone Territory”,43. Information Report – To Achieve Fairness and Impartiality-Report and Recommendations from Berkeley Policelist ofThe meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website:

Monday, January 15, 2018 - Martin Luther king Jr. Holiday

Tax the Rich rally – Rain cancels, Monday, Jan 15, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Agenda Committee, Monday, Tue, Jan 16, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda for City Council Jan 30, meeting, item 6. Fire Safety and Prevention, item 8. Revenue stream for housing homeless and low-income students, Berkeley Way Housing update, item 10. Endorse 2018 Affordable Housing State Ballot Initiative, item 12. Adopt resolution “Premier Cru” property 1001, 1007, 1011 University, 1925 Ninth St purchased to develop affordable housing, direct and refer to City Manager to outline full development potential of site and report back by June 12, 2018.

Housing Advisory Commission – Student Housing Subcommittee, Tue, Jan 16, 8:00 am , 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Planning Commission to address housing

Berkeley City Council, Tue, Jan 16, 6:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Worksession: Small Business Support, Action: Adopt 2018-2019 Strategic Plan

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Animal Care Commission, Wed, Jan 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: 2018 work plan – meeting schedule, dog play areas, lost pets

Commission on Labor, Wed, Jan 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Equal pay, banning prior salary on applications, living wage

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, Jan 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Closure Alta Bates, Childcare, Homeless Policy, Skills Training low-income residents, banking, immigration

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Design Review Committee, Thur, Jan 18, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

1940 San Pablo – demolish 1-story service station, construct 5-story mixed use, 48 dwelling units, 3 live/work units, 800 sq ft café, 53 parking spaces

2580 Bancroft – demolish 2558-2588 Bancroft Way and rear half Fred Turner Building (City Landmark), 122 dwelling units, 11,000 sq ft ground floor retail, 37 parking spaces

Housing Advisory Commission, Thur, Jan 18, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Home Share, Supply Rent Control Units, Smoke-free Residential Housing, Adopt More Student Housing, SB 827, Short Term Ordinance enforcement

Medical Cannabis Commission, Thur, Jan 18, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: existing and proposed ordinances and regulations

Planning Commission, Thur, Jan 18, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Hearing ADU Amendments to BMC Chapter 23D.10, Public Hearing rezone 1050 Parker postponed

Transportation Commission, Thur, Jan 18, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Hillegass/Ashby Pedestrian beacon, I-80/Gilman Bike/Ped overcrossing, autonomous vehicles, autonomous vehicles, utility undergrounding

Friday, January 19, 2018

No announced meetings/events

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Women’s March 2018 – San Francisco, Sat, Jan 20, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm, march Civic Center to Embarcadero 1.7 miles

Women’s March 2018 – Oakland, Sat Jan 20, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, march Lake Merritt Amphitheater to Frank Ogawa Plaza, 0.7 mile.

Sunday, January 21, 2018

No local marches