The first Berkeley City Council meeting of 2018 is January 23rd. You can get a heads up by looking at the planned agenda under Monday’s Agenda Committee Meeting. Agenda items are listed that warrant scrutiny and response. An email sent to council@cityofberkeley.info will be distributed to all the Council Members and the Mayor. You can, of course, always address each Council Member and the Mayor Individually. The final agenda for January 23rd should be posted this coming Thursday, January 11. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Indivisible Berkeley is warming up for a hectic 2018. There is always a list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions, but note the IB calendar of Berkeley City meetings is projected meetings, not the final schedule.

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Remember, being active and engaged is the best remedy for all that ails us.

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Indivisible Berkeley Science and Environment Team Meeting, Sunday, Sun, Jan 7, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, 1581 University Ave, Three Stone Hearth

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/calendar

Monday, January 8, 2018

Agenda Committee Meeting, Mon, Jan. 8, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Milvia, Redwood Conf Room 6th floor, Agenda for Jan 23 City Council meeting: surveillance ordinance, significant community benefits. Ad hoc committees, summer learning loss, removing impediments to port-a-potties, wash stations and Hepatitis A vaccines, housing, inequitable policing (disparate treatment by race) by BPD, increase feasibility study of pier and ferry services to $330,744, keep West Campus pool open year round

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2017_Index.aspx

Personnel Board, Mon, Jan, 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Youth Commission, Mon, Jan, 8, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: homelessness, immigration

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

City Council Closed Session, Mon, Jan, 8, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room Agenda: Health Officer position to be filled

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Commission on the Status of Women Paid Leave Subcommittee, Mon, Jan 8, A meeting is listed on the website home page, but there is no agenda, time or location, call 510 981-7071 for information

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally Cancelled Due to Rain, Mon, Jan 8

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, Tue, Jan 9, 6:00 pm, 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, Agenda: Special Project Grant, Buy local participation $250

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Solano_Avenue_Business_Improvement_District_Advisory_Board_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Homeless Commission, Wed, Jan 10, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation by YEAH and Homeless Youth Policy, Civic Center port-a-potty, centralized referral system, City response to pending litigation

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, Jan 10, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Subcommittee on BPD June 20, 2017 action

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm - Regular Meeting, Agenda: mutual aid pacts, NCRIC, restructuring PRC, specially equipped van, accountability plan, use of force,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Jan 11, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

2009 Addison – Demolish an existing, single-story commercial building and construct 7-story mixed use performing arts space and 45 rent free dwellings, staff recommends continue off calendar

1406 McGee – raise existing single-family residence by 44” and add internal ADU, staff recommend dismiss appeal and approve

1499 University Ave – 3-story 39 room hotel previously approved, request add rooftop deck, staff recommend approve

2305 Edwards St – add 560 sq ft second story, increase bedrooms from 2 to 5, staff recommend approve

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, January 12, 2018

Berkeley City reduced service day

Saturday, January 13, 2017

McGee-Spaulding Neighbors in Action – neighborhood meeting, Sat, Jan 13, 9:30 am potluck brunch, meeting 10:00 am-12:00 pm, University Terrace Commons Room – entrance in back

Sunday, January 14, 2017

SB 100 CA Climate Legislation – 100% renewable energy by 2045, Sat, Jan 14, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 12530 San Pablo #1, Berkeley, Sierra Club Bay Chapter Office, presentation on bill, current status, Q & A.

https://350bayarea.org/event/legislative-committee-meeting