Happy New Year, hope you have been enjoying being on holiday too. The first week in January is off to a slow start at least here in Berkeley. There are only a few meetings while the City catches up from reduced scheduling and time off. City Council is on winter break until January 23, 2018.

Comment Deadlines

Jan 16: Stop EPA from withdrawing from Clean Power Plan

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/

Jan 11: Community Choice Energy under attack, write to PUC

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/community-choice-energy-under-attack-write-to-puc-jan-49/

Monday, January 1, 2018

Happy New Year

Tax the Rich rally – resumes Monday, Jan 8, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, January 2, 2018

No city meetings, Council on winter break until January 23, 2018

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, Jan 3, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda action: adopt resolution to identify consulting services Communications training, Organizational Review, Interest Based Bargaining (IBB)

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, Wed, Jan 3, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Universal Design, automatic door openers, EVV (electronic visit verification) system

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, Jan 3, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, listed as meeting on Planning Commission calendar, no agenda packet posted and Planning Commission webpage does not list a meeting, call before going 981-7520

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, January 4, 2018

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda:

2301 Bancroft Way – View from Campanile Way – open hearing

Certified Local Government Grant (CLG) Application – discussion

2526-30 Shattuck – discussion appeal of designation of University Laundry Building

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, January 5, 2018

No announced meetings or demonstrations posted,

Saturday, January 6, 2018

McGee-Spaulding Neighbors in Action, Saturday, Jan 6, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, petitioning to end participation in Urban Shield

Sunday, January 7, 2018

No announced meetings or demonstrations posted,