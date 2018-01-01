Events
The Berkeley Activist's Weekly Calendar
Happy New Year, hope you have been enjoying being on holiday too. The first week in January is off to a slow start at least here in Berkeley. There are only a few meetings while the City catches up from reduced scheduling and time off. City Council is on winter break until January 23, 2018.
Comment Deadlines
Jan 16: Stop EPA from withdrawing from Clean Power Plan
https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/
Jan 11: Community Choice Energy under attack, write to PUC
http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/community-choice-energy-under-attack-write-to-puc-jan-49/
Monday, January 1, 2018
Happy New Year
Tax the Rich rally – resumes Monday, Jan 8, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
No city meetings, Council on winter break until January 23, 2018
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
Board of Library Trustees, Wed, Jan 3, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda action: adopt resolution to identify consulting services Communications training, Organizational Review, Interest Based Bargaining (IBB)
https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees
Commission on Disability, Wed, Jan 3, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Universal Design, automatic door openers, EVV (electronic visit verification) system
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission, Wed, Jan 3, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, listed as meeting on Planning Commission calendar, no agenda packet posted and Planning Commission webpage does not list a meeting, call before going 981-7520
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, January 4, 2018
Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda:
2301 Bancroft Way – View from Campanile Way – open hearing
Certified Local Government Grant (CLG) Application – discussion
2526-30 Shattuck – discussion appeal of designation of University Laundry Building
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
Public Works Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Friday, January 5, 2018
No announced meetings or demonstrations posted,
Saturday, January 6, 2018
McGee-Spaulding Neighbors in Action, Saturday, Jan 6, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, petitioning to end participation in Urban Shield
Sunday, January 7, 2018
No announced meetings or demonstrations posted,