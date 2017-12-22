Page One
Press Release: Waste Pickup Schedule Pushed Back by a Day During Holidays
Matthai Chakko, City of Berkeley PIO
Thursday December 21, 2017 - 05:10:00 PM
There will be no refuse, recycling or compost collection on Christmas or New Year's days.
Following both holidays, residential curbside collection will be one day behind schedule for the remainder of the week for both December 26-30 and January 2-6.
For example, if Monday is your regular collection day, your holiday collection will occur on Tuesday. Tuesday pickup will occur on Wednesday and so on. Regularly scheduled Friday pickups will happen on Saturday.