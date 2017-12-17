December 19 is the last Berkeley City Council meeting before the winter recess. Jammed into the 498 page Agenda Packet is the City Manager’s report on the referral process item 36. This is the list of the work assigned by the City Council to the City Manager. While quite a number of referrals are in process or completed, there are referrals from 2014 that are still lingering unfinished. Also in the packet is the Police Review Commission’s (PRC) recommendation to repeal the September 12, 2017 pepper spray ordinance item 40 a. The City Manager rejects the PRC recommendation in 40 b. recommending the ordinance remain in place. Justification for retaining the policy includes the statement, “On August 27, hundreds [emphasis added] of masked extremists arrived on the scene of an otherwise peaceful event in Civic Center Park, accompanied by a flatbed truck loaded with weapons and shields…”

The Police Review Commission Subcommittee is meeting Monday for discussion and possible action regarding the BPD response on June 20, 2017. Seven protesters have filed a claim against the city for illegal use of violence by police http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/12/15/seven-file-claim-alleging-unnecessary-berkeley-police-violence/

The project under construction at 1499 University, the corner of University and Sacramento (former gas station site) is a 3 story hotel/motel that was approved in the summer of 2014. The developer is requesting a modification of the plans to put a patio on the roof, which will be presented to the Design Review Committee Thursday.

Sunday, December 17, 2017

No City meetings or announced demonstrations

Monday, December 18, 2017

City Council Special Closed Session, Monday, Dec. 18, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, Cypress Room, Agenda: public employee appointments Director of Human Resources, Fire Chief, conference with Labor Negotiators - Employee Organizations Berkeley Fire Fighters Local 1227, Berkeley Police Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1245.

Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Dec 18, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater. There will be a two week holiday break after Monday, December 18th. Tax the Rich rallies will resume January 8, 2018.

Civic Arts Commission – Public Art Subcommittee, Monday, Dec. 18, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia St, Redwood Room, 6th Floor, T1 Bonds, BART Plaza, 2017-2018 Civic Center Exhibit

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Monday, Dec. 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: appeal 2412 Atherton St Unit #2, displacement disaster victims, community emergency response in large multi-unit buildings, Very full agenda – check links http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Police Review Commission – Subcommittee Review of BPD Response at June 20 City Council, Monday, Dec. 18, 1:30 pm, 1947 Center Street, 1st Floor, Western Sycamore Conference Room, Agenda: make findings, make any needed recommendations based on findings

East Bay Times http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/12/15/seven-file-claim-alleging-unnecessary-berkeley-police-violence/

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, Dec 19, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: item 36 City Manager proposing per unit fee to monitor below market housing cost of monitoring staff $199,483 (1.115 FTE) to the full agenda packet is 498 pages, item 39 referral process, item 40 a Police Review Commission (PRC) repeal pepper spray ordinance from Set 12, 2017, 40 b City Manager reject PRC recommendation,

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Planning Commission, Wednesday, Dec 20, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Commission work plan, calendar, recommendation for Council Housing Action Plan

Thursday, December 21, 2017

Civic Arts Commission – Grants Subcommittee, Thursday, Dec 21, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center Library, Agenda: Discussion guidelines for city festival funding

Design Review Committee, Thursday, Dec 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

1499 University Ave @ Sacramento – Final design review modification – modify previously approved hotel project now under construction to allow roof deck approximately 2080 sq ft

2556 Telegraph @ Blake – Continued preliminary design ti demolish 2-story commercial building, construct 5-story mixed-use building with 22 dwelling units.

Open Government Commission - Thursday, Dec 21, Meeting cancelled

Friday, December 22, 2017

No City meetings posted, City services are listed as full schedule

Saturday, December 23, 2017

No announced demonstrations

Sunday, December 24, 2017

No announced demonstrations