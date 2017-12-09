December 19 is the last City Council meeting before the winter recess. The agenda is posted and available for comment. Of note: Item 40a – Police Review Commission (PRC) calls for the repeal of the use of pepper spray, 40b. BPD and City Manager counter the PRC to retain use of pepper spray.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2017/12_Dec/City_Council__12-19-2017_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx







Sunday, December 10, 2017



No city meetings or announced demonstrations,



Monday, December 11, 2017



City Council Special Meeting, Mon, Dec. 11, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, enter at 2031 Bancroft Way, Main Branch Library Community Room 3rd floor, agenda: Brown Act, Ethics, Principles of Good Governance



Youth Climate Lawsuit –Fundamental & Constitutional Right to a Livable Climate, Mon, Dec. 11, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, 95 - 7th Street, San Francisco, Appeal is to lift temporary stay and let lawsuit on a livable climate proceed.



https://350bayarea.org/event/childrens-climate-lawsuit-federal-government



Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Dec 11, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,



Youth Commission, Mon, Dec 11, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, agenda: homeless youth, DACA



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Civic Arts Policy Subcommittee, Mon, Dec 11, 6:30 pm, 2020 Shattuck Ave, Comal, agenda: draft cultural plan



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/



Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Hannukah



4x4 Committee (4 City Council members 4 Rent Board Members), Tue, Dec 12, 9:00 am, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor, Rent Board Law Library, agenda discussion rent ordinance and ADU, limit rent increases, demolition ordinance mitigation fee



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/4x4_Committee_Homepage.aspx



Board of Library Trustees - Bylaws Subcommittee, Tue, Dec 12, 12:00 pm, 1125 University Ave, West Branch Library https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees



Homeless Commission – Encampment Subcommittee, Tue, Dec 12, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: process for or establishing policy for sanctioning encampments



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Wednesday, December 13, 2017



Police Review Commission, Wed, Dec 13, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: body worn cameras BPD presentation, use of force



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Thursday, December 14, 2017



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, Thur, Dec 14, 5:45pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor, Rent Board Law Library, agenda: external disaster recovery plan, green building standards, EV charging stations, elevator ordinance http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, Dec 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library,



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/



Mental Health Commission, Thur, Dec 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: Mental Health Crisis response



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Dec 14, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers



1805 Franklin – appeal of administrative use permit to construct addition to 1-story residential adding 148 sq ft to 1st floor, 921 sq ft 2nd floor,



2100 San Pablo – former U-Haul site, construct mixed use 96 unit residential care facility



2928 Ellsworth – renovate 4 bedroom dwelling to 8 bedrooms and construct 130 sq ft addition and 125 sq ft detached accessory building w/full bath,



1050 Parker – construct 61,000 sq ft commercial building for medical offices and R&D, 119 parking spaces,



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/



Friday, December 15, 2017



Councilmember Cheryl Davila office hours, Fri, Dec 15, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 2265 Fifth Street, Tomate Café,



Sierra Club Members leadership/chapter elections, voting deadline Fri, Dec 15, 2:00 pm, https://www.sierraclub.org/san-francisco-bay/2017chapterelections



Saturday, December 16, 2017



East Bay DSA is canvassing Sat, Dec 16, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm South, West and North Berkeley to support Single Payer Health Care



Sunday, December 17, 2017



No city meetings or announced demonstrations