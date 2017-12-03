A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg by two suspects after getting out of his car in Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers found the victim in the 1900 block of Vine Street just after the shooting was reported at 9:32 p.m.

Investigators determined that one of the suspects tried to steal the victim's backpack, but he resisted and they shot him. They dragged him to the sidewalk but he wouldn't let go, so they fired twice more and he ultimately gave up the bag.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspects were described as two black men. One had a large build with a dark hooded sweatshirt and was between the ages of 20 and 30. The other had a thin build and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5741.