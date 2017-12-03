As the holidays approach, there has been much in the news about retail sales and online shopping. Yet, it is those who look who look for unique and special gifts that make an impact and this is where the holiday craft fair has an advantage over retail or cyber shopping. One of best and long-standing of such fairs in the Bay Area is the Craneway Crafts Fair. Now in its 47th year to benefit KPFA Radio, on the weekend of Dec. 16 & 17, it will provide the most diverse and beautiful holiday shopping experience ever.

The Craneway Crafts Fair producer Jan Etre was eager to speak to the Berkeley Daily Planet about this annual event. The handmade work of 180 juried artisans alongside 20 Fair Traders and Non-Profits will be on display. This is something that she is very pleased about. As she said, "fair-goers may choose from outstanding wearable textiles to sophisticated ceramics. This includes luminous glasswork, innovative furniture and high design, yet practical housewares.There’s also evocative photography, original paintings and block-printed art, contemporary paper goods and an impressive selection of hand-made jewelry."

Among those at this year's crafts fair who will be presenting handmade jewelry and art pieces is Arbel Shemesh. "I make jewelry that is inspired by nature", said the Berkeley-based artist. "But I am only trying to express the unique beauty of it, in a free from style," said Shemesh.

She was very clear she does not attempt to replicate it in her work or make something life-like.

A bead-work artist since her early days, Shemesh, discovered the millefiori technique of bead, glass and textile making over a decade ago. "It is an ancient technique that goes back to ancient times," she said. Shemesh is enthralled what emerges from the process, which takes considerable time and effort. It is the beautiful colors and one-of-a-kind aspect that has kept her making this type of art-craft and devoting more time to it.

What she finds most rewarding is the interaction she has with customers as they discover her work. This is why she likes participating in the Craneway Crafts Fair "This will be my third year at the fair and I am very selective about the fairs and craft festivals I participate in," she said. "Craneway is a prestigious event, well-attended and I am a fan of KPFA." Besides, she added, "the pavilion is beautiful, so impressive it puts you right on the water, with a fantastic view."

Former furniture-builder turned mandolin-maker, Milton McClaskey would agree, as he said, the Craneway Crafts Fair provides good exposure to artists and craftspeople." McClaskey stumbled into mandolin making rather unexpectedly. But like Shemesh, once he dedicated himself to it, McClaskey became engaged with it full time.

"For me mandolins are fun to build and to be able to put one in a musician's hands and hear it played is sheer joy," he said.