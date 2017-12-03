Only two City Council meetings are left before the winter recess with important items on both agendas, December 5 (surveillance technology, community benefits) and December 19 (repeal pepper spray ordinance). City Boards and Commissions are winding down although this week is still busy. HAC meeting Thursday includes Brown Act training.

Check the pictures in the link for the Film Queen Mimi.

The Zoning Adjustment Board is publishing a draft agenda 2 weeks before the meeting to give the public the opportunity to review and respond. Zoning Adjustment Board draft agenda for Dec 14 is available for review and comment, Projects: 2355 Telegraph, 1805 Franklin St, 2100 San Pablo – requires zoning reclassification, 2538-2542 Durant, 2928 Ellsworth, 1050 Parker https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Film QUEEN MIMI fundraiser for Consider the Homeless, Sunday, Dec 3, 3:00 pm doors open, 3:30 pm film, 6:00 pm dinner, 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center

documentary homeless woman who spent 20 years on the street before finding a home – Mimi now 90+ http://www.considerthehomeless.org/QueenMimi/index.html

Monday, December 4, 2017

Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Dec 4, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

City Council Agenda Committee, Monday, Dec 4, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, agenda planning for Dec 19 last council meeting before winter recess: 25. West Campus open pool and shower year round, 36a. PRC repeal pepper spray ordinance, 36b (City Manager) keep pepper spray

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2017_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Outreach Subcommittee, Monday, Dec 4, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Open Government Commission Lobbyist Registration and Revolving Door Subcommittee, Monday, Dec 4, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: lobbyist ordinance

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Personnel Board, Monday, Dec 4, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Berkeley City Council - Regular Meeting, Tuesday, Dec 5, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, agenda: A,B1,B2,allocation general funds, 23.a. surveillance technology ordinance, 24. Amend ordinance parking fines and fees to ability to pay 25. Strengthen Significant Community Benefits

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Board of Library Trustees, Wednesday, Dec 6, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, agenda: recommendations to Acting Director organizational review, services evaluation

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wednesday, Dec 6, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, agenda: wildfire threats East Bay Parks, UCB lands, utilities undergrounding, disaster preparedness, Commissioner documents not included with agenda

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, Wednesday, Dec 6, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, agenda: EV readiness requirements

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, - Cancelled

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – IRA/AGA Subcommittee, Thursday, Dec 7, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Berkeley City Council - Special Meeting - Worksession, Thursday, Dec 7, 6:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, agenda: Climate Action Plan, Traffic Pedestrian Safety

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2017/12_Dec/City_Council__12-07-2017_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission, Thursday, Dec 7, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: Brown Act Training, Use U1 Funds, Berkeley Way Project

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thursday, Dec 7, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

2740 Telegraph – Rose Garden Inn

Civic Center Park- maintenance and repair

2270 Acton – Berkeley Lawn Bowl Club Site

1120 Second St – City Landmark Incinerator Site

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Friday, December 8, 2017

City Reduced Service Day

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Mental Health Commission, Saturday, Dec 9, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, agenda: training Mental Health Commission responsibilities

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Sunday, December 10, 2017

No city meetings or announced demonstrations