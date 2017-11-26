i



I went to a potluck in Berkeley one day



the tables all flowing with sumptuous display



but when I looked closer I gasped and grew pale



the casserole dishes were all filled with kale







Chorus: kale, kale, why so much kale



some farmers market must have had a sale



I'll eat radiccio, I'll try a snail



but let's have some boundaries



its constance confounds me



before every foundry makes statues of kale

our foodies work hard to make sure we're well fed

with locally sourced foods of which we're well read

although brilliant qualities it has I fail

to see the advantage of quite so much kale (chorus)

I know vegetarians swear by this stuff

but I'm here to tell you enough is enough

I'd rather eat gravel topped off with oil shale

than face one more potluck with nothing but kale (chorus)

one used to encounter this vegetable scourge

leavened such that one would not wish to purge

but now it's a green which is used by the bale

the wreaths come this solstice I fear will boast kale (chorus)

-----------------------------------------------------------

Ale, Ale, Glorious Ale -learned from Alistair Brown, from Ian Robb

When I was a young man, my father did say, “The summer is coming, it’s time to make hay

And haying being over, don’t you never fear, To fill up your glass with a pint of good beer”.

Chorus: Ale, ale, glorious ale, Served up in pewter it tells its own tale

Some folks likes radishes, some curly kale, But give I boiled parsnips and girl(great) dish of taters

And a lump of fatty bacon, and a pint of good ale

Our MP’s in parliament, our safety to keep, We hope now we’ve put him there, he won’t sit and sleep;

But they’ll all get my vote if they never fail, To bring down the price of a pint of good ale

Now take all teetotalers, they drinks water neat, Well it must rot their gutses and give them damp feet;

But if you’ll all take my advice then you’ll never fail, With broad beans and bacon, and a pint of good ale.