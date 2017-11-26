Features
Kale, Kale, Why So Much Kale, ( to the tune of Glorious Ale)
i
I went to a potluck in Berkeley one day
the tables all flowing with sumptuous display
but when I looked closer I gasped and grew pale
the casserole dishes were all filled with kale
Chorus: kale, kale, why so much kale
some farmers market must have had a sale
I'll eat radiccio, I'll try a snail
but let's have some boundaries
its constance confounds me
before every foundry makes statues of kale
our foodies work hard to make sure we're well fed
with locally sourced foods of which we're well read
although brilliant qualities it has I fail
to see the advantage of quite so much kale (chorus)
I know vegetarians swear by this stuff
but I'm here to tell you enough is enough
I'd rather eat gravel topped off with oil shale
than face one more potluck with nothing but kale (chorus)
one used to encounter this vegetable scourge
leavened such that one would not wish to purge
but now it's a green which is used by the bale
the wreaths come this solstice I fear will boast kale (chorus)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Ale, Ale, Glorious Ale -learned from Alistair Brown, from Ian Robb
When I was a young man, my father did say, “The summer is coming, it’s time to make hay
And haying being over, don’t you never fear, To fill up your glass with a pint of good beer”.
Chorus: Ale, ale, glorious ale, Served up in pewter it tells its own tale
Some folks likes radishes, some curly kale, But give I boiled parsnips and girl(great) dish of taters
And a lump of fatty bacon, and a pint of good ale
Our MP’s in parliament, our safety to keep, We hope now we’ve put him there, he won’t sit and sleep;
But they’ll all get my vote if they never fail, To bring down the price of a pint of good ale
Now take all teetotalers, they drinks water neat, Well it must rot their gutses and give them damp feet;
But if you’ll all take my advice then you’ll never fail, With broad beans and bacon, and a pint of good ale.