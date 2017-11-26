Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! I am back on track with a new modem/router and functioning wifi - that is until the FCC takes away Net Neutrality with the expected vote on December 22. There will be a national day of demonstrations for Net Neutrality on Thursday, December 7.



The December 5, Berkeley City Council Agenda is now available for review and response. Agenda key items:





Item 15. 2 nd dwelling unit/ADU for homeless,

dwelling unit/ADU for homeless, Item 23. Surveillance Technology Ordinance.

Item 25. Significant Community Benefits

Day by Day, 11/26 - 12/3:

Sunday, November 26, 2017

No demonstrations posted

Monday, November 27, 2017

Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Nov 27, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, signs and song to oppose the GOP tax bill, support Net Neutrality

Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, Monday, Nov 27, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, agenda: City Council negotiations with BUSD School Board regarding use of 1231 Addison, BUSD Board Room, public comment allowed on agenda item only https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission Stormwater Infrastructure Subcommittee, Mon, Nov 27, 6:30 pm, Au Coquelet Restaurant, 2000 University

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zero Waste Commission, Monday, Nov 27, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: Donation unsold food, food donation hub

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Monday, Nov 27, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, NO POSTED AGENDA on Website

http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Berkeley City Council - Regular Meeting, Tuesday, Nov 28, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, agenda: affordable housing items 21, 22, 26. Item 21 Pipeline Report contains status charts of all housing projects proposed and approved since 2014.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee Meeting, Wednesday, Nov 29, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Civic Arts Commission, Wednesday, Nov 29, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda: action item Festival Funding Guidelines

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Stop Funding Climate Change Rally at Wells Fargo Headquarters in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov 30, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, 464 California St, SF, hosted by SF Sierra Club

https://350bayarea.org/events-alt

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thursday, Nov 30, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

1330 Summit Road – construct new 3,950 sq ft 3-story single family residence on vacant hillside lot, on consent

construct new 3,950 sq ft 3-story single family residence on vacant hillside lot, on consent 2072 Addison St – demolish 1-story commercial building, construct 7-story mixed use restaurant ground floor, 66 dwelling units, 29 parking spaces, on consent

demolish 1-story commercial building, construct 7-story mixed use restaurant ground floor, 66 dwelling units, 29 parking spaces, on consent 2210 & 2212 MLK Jr Way – expand and convert existing 2-story to 3 dwelling units when 2 allowed, 1 parking space when 3 required, staff recommend approve

Friday, December 1, 2017

No posted City meetings

Saturday, December 2, 2017

Bay Resistance Team Training, Saturday, Dec 2, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, 360 14th St, Oakland, CA, https://350bayarea.org/event/bay-resistance-team-training

“Stand With Puerto Rico” Fund Raiser Event in Oakland, Saturday, Nov 2, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2044 Franklin St, Oakland, East Bay for Everyone Office multiple sponsors, http://wellstoneclub.org/

Sunday, December 3, 2017

No demonstrations posted