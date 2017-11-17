It is encouraging that Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader and Paul Ryan, the House Speaker, have finally spoken up and stated the accusations by victims of Roy Moore’s sexual predatory actions are credible.

But what is puzzling is why the more than 16 women who have accused Donald Trump of similar offenses have been dismissed by the White House as liars. While McConnell and Ryan have declared Moore unfit to be elected to the Senate, they and so many other Republican elites remained silent and allowed Trump to slither into the White House.

It is also puzzling why so many Evangelicals leapt to Moore’s defense.

The new liturgy has rendered Christ irrelevant and replaced his teachings with the nightly pontifications of Gurus Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, the high priests of a false religion.

The Evangelicals tune in nightly to receive their daily dose of right wing propaganda which shapes their whole belief system to the exclusion of all other news sources. Tearful testimony from Moore’s victims seems to be impervious to Evangelicals who regard Moore as a Christian martyr. Herr Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, had it exactly right – spew fake news repeatedly and people will eventually accept them as fact.

Jagjit Singh