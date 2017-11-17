With Thanksgiving approaching I have been doing my usual holiday thing. I picked up six paper bags which I loaded with change that I have accumulated since last year. I also added a few dollar bills and inserted a holiday card.

While having coffee at the Cheeseboard in Berkeley I saw an African American guy, who looked down and out, soliciting money. I walked over to his spot and gave him one of my bags.

About a minute later, I saw him walk over to a down and out white guy who was also soliciting money. He took out some of the change from the bag and dropped the change into his cup. He then returned to the spot where he was standing before.

This guy understands something very important about how to build a better world.

What a beautiful experience.