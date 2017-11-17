Please mark your calendars for the November 28th City Council meeting. There are three Council meetings left before the winter holiday and they are all going to need our attention - November 28th, December 5th and December 19th

Everything this week is happening on Monday and then essentially closes down for Thanksgiving extended holiday. It appears someone forgot to cancel the Energy Commission meeting for Wednesday as there is no posted agenda.

Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www. indivisibleberkeley.org/ actions

Phone bank for Doug Jones with Wellstone members http://wellstoneclub.org/

If you see an error or omission, please send a note to sustainableberkeleycoalitio n@gmail.com.

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www. sustainableberkeleycoalition. com/whats-ahead.html

Apologies are extended for the late posting Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Local Police Chiefs in Conversation with the Public – Berkeley, Richmond, El Cerrito, Sun, Nov 19, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, 1249 Marin Ave. Albany Community Center

https://indivisibleeb.org/ upcoming-events/

Monday, November 20, 2017

Civic Arts Commission – Policy Subcommittee, Mon, Nov 20, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Pepperwood Room, 5th Floor, Harold Way, agenda: Homelessness and affordable housing collaboration project

http://www.cityofberkeley. info/ CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Agenda Committee, Mon, Nov 20, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, agenda: planning for Dec 5 meeting, surveillance technology ordinance, community benefits

https://www.cityofberkeley. info/Clerk/City_Council/ Agenda_Committee__2017_Index. aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Nov 20, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, signs and song to oppose the GOP tax bill

Public Works Commission – Utility Undergrounding Subcommittee, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 1947 Center Street, 4th Floor – agenda, phase 2 report on utility undergrounding

http://www.cityofberkeley. info/Clerk/Commissions/ Commissions__Public_Works_ Commission_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, Nov 20, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, agenda: CA State 6 month protection against price gouging

http://www.cityofberkeley. info/rent/

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

No posted City Meetings

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Energy Commission, Wed, Nov 22, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. Meeting is listed on City calendar, NO AGENDA posted or meeting noted on Energy Commission home page

https://www.cityofberkeley. info/Clerk/Commissions/ Commissions__Energy_ Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, 2017 thru Sunday, November 26, 2017

Take a much needed break to rest, connect with family and friends and re-energize, we have work ahead. Consider giving to the Alameda County Food Bank https://www.accfb.org/give/ The Alameda County Food Bank serves 1 in 5 residents of Alameda County, 2/3 of which are children and seniors.