The fastest thing in the universe is the speed of light. Nothing can go faster than 186,282 miles per second. That adds up to 5.88 trillion miles per year. At that speed, light from the nearest star, 25 trillion miles away, takes 4.25 years to reach us.



The national debt exceeds $20 trillion. That is $633,612 dollars per second, 3.4 times the speed of light. Interest charges alone on our national credit card amount to $215,000 Million this year. The Republican tax plan would deepen the debt $1,700 Million by lowering taxes for big corporations and the richest people. Their plan's debt would go even deeper, except they are also raising taxes on middle-class earners and revoking the financial obligations for affordable healthcare.

How will this astronomical debt be repaid? Republicans plan to cut the Social Security and Medicare entitlements that we have paid into all our lives. All this damage so the patrons who finance Republican Senators and Congressional Representatives can collect more corporate dividends and pay less tax. That means less revenue to keep vital government services functioning.

Looks like the fastest thing in the universe is the scam that has gotten taxpayers to vote Republican.

