The White House chief of staff, General Kelly, the administration’s so called disciplinarian, has been a huge disappointment defending slavery, the dark stain of American history. The Civil War was an effort to maintain the status quo, to preserve the enslavement of African Americans. Contrary to Kelly’s false depiction of General Lee as an “honorable man” Lee fought to preserve slavery. During the civil war, captured free blacks were incarcerated in chains. After the war ended Lee campaigned to evict black people from his native Virginia.

General Kelly also made the preposterous claim that the Civil War resulted from a failure “to compromise” implying that there was nothing inherently wrong in enslaving blacks. Confederate monuments like General Lee have no place in contemporary America. They should be demolished and tossed into the dustbin of history. To do anything less, is to honor those who sought to dishonor the US Constitution that “ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL.”