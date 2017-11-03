The City of Berkeley knowingly engages in elder abuse and abuse to dependent adults by allowing many homeless to live (and die) on the streets, sidewalks, in doorways and parks of Berkeley. They provide few facilities for the elderly and dependent adult homeless to sleep, keep clean , use bathroom facilities, feel safe, have peace of mind, or have ready and adequate nutrition. Many of these elderly and dependent adults citizens feel abandoned, isolated, threatened and hopeless.

The City of Berkeley harasses, intimidates and causes great emotional upset and instability to these elderly and dependent adult homeless people by the threatening them and making them move from place to place over any given 24 hour period. Berkeley does not provide sufficient shelters or places where the elderly and dependent adult homeless can go to get out of the inclement weather. They do not treat these elderly and dependent adult homeless individuals with kindness and consideration, but make them feel that if they violate any of the new and old ordinances aimed at the homeless in Berkeley, that they will go to prison. The City of Berkeley is truly guilty of committing elder abuse and abuse to dependent adults.

The City of Berkeley is committing elder abuse and violating various penal codes:

(368 b 1. 2. 3.)

by allowing "a person, under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death, willfully causes or permits an elder or dependent adult to suffer With knowledge that he or she is an elder or dependent adult Unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering.";

(368 c)

by allowing "a person, under circumstances or conditions other than those likely to produce great bodily harm or death, willfully causes or permits an elder or dependent adult to suffer With knowledge that he or she is an elder or dependent adult Unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering.";

(422)

by "willfully threatens to commit a crime which Will result in death or great bodily injury to another With specific intent that the statement ... is to be taken as a threat Causes person reasonably to be in sustained fear for his or her own safety or for his or her immediate family's safety.";

and violating Welfare & Institutions Code (15630)

by "Known or suspected abuse of elder or dependent adult by physical abandonment, isolation & neglect."