Sheriff Mueller and his posse of law men are closing in for the kill. Paul Manafort and Trump are cut from the same cloth – followers of the 11th commandment – look after thyself. Given the choice of spending years in prison or “ratting” on his Republicans, he will undoubtedly choose the later. If Manafort sings, this will likely trigger a cascade of events bringing us closer to the “big fish”.

Another of the “basket full of deplorables” is Rick Gates who was indicted and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign was has pled guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about a Russian contact. Both are likely to cooperate in exchange for a lighter sentence. It’s likely the astute Mueller will charge the duo with state crimes to circumvent a possible presidential pardon. Neither are known for their political skills but merely for the Russian and Ukrainian contacts which strengthens charges of Russian collusion. Remember, Trump was loath to criticize Russia and even shared Israeli state secrets with the Russians.

A major concern is “the master of the art of distraction” might initiate a war with North Korea to rally Americans around the flag.

But if all goes according to plan Trumpy Dumpty may have . . .