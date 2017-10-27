"Children of the night--what music they make!" That old potboiler of horror, 'Dracula,' most famous for Bela Lugosi's campy performance as the vampire Count, has been reworked by Giulio Perrone of Berkeley's Inferno Theatre (Inferno did an earlier adaptation by Perrone in the Fall of 2012 that got a rave review in these pages)--and Inferno is staging it Thursday through Sunday nights, till Saturday, November 18, at the Brooklyn Preserve, just off International Boulevard near Lake Merritt.

Perrone promises a gender-bending Gothic Romance, staged with music (much of it live), physical theater, dance--and magic spells. His earlier adaptation featured a boldly female, or androgynous Dracula amid polyphonic ensemble movement with constant musical impulse.

Thursday through Saturday at 8, Sundays at 7--with a special Hallowe'en performance with afterparty (costumes encouraged) this Tuesday at 8. Upstairs at Brooklyn Preserve (the historic Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, 1433-12th Ave (corner of East 15th Street, off International Boulevard), Oakland. $20-$25; Thursdays, pay what you can at the door. Tickets and information: infernotheatre.org/dracula or 825-0449 or infernotheatrecompany@gmail.com