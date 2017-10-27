Arts & Events

The Korean National Gugak Center Creative orchestra, a 55-member group charged with preserving the ancient musical traditions of its native land as well as developing contemporary works for performance, will display both facets of its repertoire this Saturday, October 28, with two Zellerbach Hall (UC campus) concerts at 3 and 8, a roundtable with the composers and the orchestra director at 1 at the Alumni House near Zellerbach Hall--and a traditional Gilmori parade with native costumes and many percussion instruments culminating at Spieker Plaza by Zellerbach Hall, 7-7:45.

Saturday afternoon's concert will feature world premieres of compositions specifically made for the Orchestra by Edmund Campion, UC-Berkeley Music department chair and director at the Center for New Music & Audio Tech (CNMAT) at UC-Berkeley; David Evan Jones of UC-Santa Cruz, Chinary Ung of UC-San Diego and Shih-Hui Chen, George Lewis and LEE Geon-yong. The roundtable at 1 at the International House will feature all six composers and Gugak Center Orchestra director PARK Chi-wan, with UC-Santa Cruz Professor Hi Kyung Kim presiding.

The evening concert at 8 will feature court and folk music from over a millenium of Korean history.

Two local percussion bands will join in the parade: the Monterey Percussion Ensemble and EGO, UC-Berkeley's percussion group.

Cal Performances is producing the events in collaboration with the Pacific Rim Festival at UC-Santa Cruz.

Korean food from Pyeongchang Tofu House will be available to buy in front of the Alumni House near Zellerbach Hall from 5-8.

Tickets for the concerts are $20-$56 with UC discounts available at calperformances.org or 642-9988. The symposium and parade are free.