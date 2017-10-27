Arts & Events

The East Bay Media Center, 1939 Addison between Milvia and MLK, is hosting the 26th Annual Berkeley Video & Film Festival (BVFF) this weekend and next, October 27-29 and November 3-5, featuring over 45 independent films, including animation, documentaries, features and short features from around the world as well as 47 short subjects from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts 2017 First Look Festival.

Special guests include Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winning author Alice Walker introducing a new documentary on former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, 'Citizen Clark,' narrated by Martin Sheen, screening Saturday, November 4 at 4 p. m. San Francisco public Defender Jeff Adachi will answer questions after the Friday, November 3 screening of 'Defender,' on his career. And Jack Kerouac's old buddy, Al Hinkle, in his mid-90s, will appear with Jack Foley this Friday, October 27 at 8 for 'The Good Blonde,' by UK filmmaker Nic Saunders, from the Kerouac piece of the same title.

Tickets are $10-$15--info & tickets at www.berkeleyfilmfest.org or 843-3699 or Maketv@aol.com