While Americans are busy analyzing the Republican tax reform for the rich, protecting health care, demanding hurricane and fire relief, and the constant Trump tweets, these are the bills submitted by our Republican-controlled House of Representatives:

1. HR 861 would Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency (The EPA protects human health and the environment);

2. HR 610 - Vouchers for Public Education (May end free public education as we know it);

3. HR 899 would Terminate the Department of Education (Could this lead to greater disparity between states);

4. HR 69 would Repeal the Rule Protecting Wildlife (As Ronald Reagan once said, “You know, a tree is a tree, how many more do you need to look at?”);

5. HR 370 would Repeal the Affordable Care Act (There have been least 70 unsuccessful Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act since its inception as law on March 23, 2010);

6. HR 354 would De-fund Planned Parenthood (Even though none of our tax dollars go toward abortion services);

7. HR 785 - National "Right to Work" (Presently 28 states have right to work laws or as some call them right-to-work-for-less laws. This would be a federal anti-union law applying to all states);

8. HR 83 - Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill (Would eliminate sanctuary protections for immigrants);

9. HR 147 would Criminalize Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act”) (Now abortion in the U.S. is legal, via the landmark case of Roe v. Wade); and

10. HR 808 would Impose Sanctions Against Iran (Even though U.S. officials and our European allies have agreed that Iran has complied with the terms of the Iran nuclear agreement).

Be afraid, be very afraid. Wonder Woman is not going to swoop in and protect us from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. It’s up to each of us to fight, at the very least, to keep what we’ve got now and hope the mid-term elections will wrest control of Congress from the Republicans.