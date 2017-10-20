The fake-news president needs to learn to keep his mouth-trap shut. Every time he opens his small face-hole, out come lies, misinformation, lies, and insults. When he should be consoling the families of soldiers killed defending our country, he pities himself for having to make the phone calls. When he should be offering to help victims of natural disasters, he blames them and gives himself an A+ for his effort.

When he should be thanking the scientists, doctors, economists, weather analysts, diplomacy experts, and emergency responders who dedicate their lives to public service, he ignores their advice and claims he is smarter. You'd think the only thing he knows about is himself, because that's all he talks about. His words and tweets reveal an insecure man whose ignorance and bloated ego disgrace the United States of America and the values we stand for.