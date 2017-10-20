We should be able to give the president of the United States the benefit of the doubt that his statements are true until facts suggest otherwise. We can no longer give this president that benefit.

Consider that in August 2017, those who track such things, reported that Trump broke 1,000 for false or misleading claims. Since then he continues his false statements. For example, he falsely claimed that Obama did not contact the families of fallen troops. And he said he spoke with the president of the Virgin Islands, which is him.

Thus, we can assume that Trump lies whenever he opens his mouth unless what he said is corroborated by reliable sources.

It has come to the point that no American or foreign leader can believe anything he says. Isn't this a sad commentary on the president of the United States and the supposed leader of the free world?