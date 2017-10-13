Police at the University of California at Berkeley are investigating a sexual assault that occurred over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

At 2:07 a.m. Monday, a female victim reported to campus police that she was sexually assaulted on Saturday in a dorm room in Unit 1, police said.

According to police, the victim met the male suspect at a fraternity party.

Further details were not immediately available and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case or any recent and similar crimes can contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-0472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (510) 642-6760 at all other times.