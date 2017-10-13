Gun shots again? How many more Americans have to die before our governing body will listen to the pain and cries of those who lost there loved family members? It is very painful to hear the cries of those community members who don’t have the power to pass the laws to put an end to the gun violence.

I wish we had very strict laws to own a gun. Those who have not been cleared by law enforcement authorities as being law-abiding good citizens and by a doctor as a sane person should not be allowed to possess any firearms. We are already facing many problems today. We have violence, protests and social unrest.

It is very important for our government to make those policies, which will be good for all. Even our foreign policies should be good for our country as well as for the international community.

Let there be strict background checks for people who like to buy guns for personal safety only. No mental patients or criminal should possess guns. Gun sales are hurting our communities every day.

Let us revise our policies about gun ownership. Guns save less and take more lives.