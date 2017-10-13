One person was arrested and one is at large following a strong arm robbery Friday morning in Berkeley across the street from the University of California at Berkeley, university police said today.

At 11:59 a.m. two people entered Caffe Strada at 2300 College Ave. and one stole a laptop off the table of a person using it in the cafe.

Police said the victim chased after the suspects on Bancroft Way. One of the suspects stopped and knocked the victim down causing minor injuries.

The suspects ran into a parking garage. A group of good Samaritans stopped one suspect who was later arrested.

Police said the other suspect got away with the laptop.