the wind can change direction

and a bullet-ridden bar

snows across a quiet vineyard

under an orange sky

you brush a wedding dress

from your hair

and sweep polished garden tools

from your windshield

just trying to leave paradise

the valley's treasure boils upward

then settles in drifts along the fences

the wind can change direction

the body knows before the mind

that something unexpected is in store

bring your fiddle with you

and take the road you know