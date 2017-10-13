About that second amendment that allows people the right to bear arms, a much more sensible idea would be to allow the political right to arm bears. Although bears do not have an exemplary reputation, I have never come across a bear that has engaged in las Vegas style mass murder. And to the best of my knowledge, no bear has ever assaulted any President of the United States. \What about the second amendment? The only issue I believe where there is unanimous agreement is that the second amendment comes after the first.

Otherwise, there are two positions. First, in the interest of remaining a democratic society, the National Rifle Association (NRA) claims that the gun industry has a right to make lots of money. Also, since all branches of government support the right to own guns, this proves that our government, unlike communist governments, completely respects civil liberties.

NRA acknowledges that there should be some restrictions. It is opposed to the indiscriminent use of water pistols. NRA worries that getting people wet makes them very uncomfortable.

The rest of us take the opposite position, which is that only water pistols should be allowed. We realize that this violates the right to free choice. Our problem is persuading the public about the necessity at times of adopting Un-American ideas. We should do a survey as soon as possible.