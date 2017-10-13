Adoption fees waived through October 22

Berkeley, California (Friday, October 13, 2017) -

Adopt a pet from Berkeley's animal shelter and you can assist with a piece of the North Bay's massive relief effort.

As North Bay shelters take in strays that the disaster has separated from owners, shelters have also taken animals unable to go to evacuation sites with their owners.

Those pets need to remain in the North Bay to more easily reunite with their owners. We can act locally to create animal shelter space in the North Bay.

Berkeley's animal shelter, known as Berkeley Animal Care Services , has started to take adoptable animals who don't have owners from North Bay shelters. If you've been considering adopting a pet, this is a time that could have a bigger impact.

On Wednesday, our shelter took in more than a dozen animals, including two rabbits and 11 adult cats, such as Beatrice and Paris (pictured). We'll take on more as space allows. Come down and visit us! You may fall in love with one of our animals - and help the North Bay relief effort in the process.

All of these new pets available for adoption now. To make it easier, Berkeley Animal Care Services is also waiving adoption fees on all pets through October 22nd.

Berkeley Animal Care Services is the only shelter in Berkeley that opens its doors to any dog or cat that needs a new home. We also take on injured wildlife, which we transfer to wildlife rescues. We provide comprehensive veterinary care, socialization and training to ensure that our dogs, cats and other animals are ready for their new homes. Our hundreds of volunteers make sure they are well loved during the preparation process.

Finding forever homes for the many deserving cats and dogs in the shelter is always the top priority. Right now, adopting a pet a BACS not only helps a shelter animal, but allows us to rescue more pets from the fire affected areas as well.