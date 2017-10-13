The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending a health advisory and Spare the Air Alert due to unhealthy air quality from the wildfires in the North Bay.

The fires are causing unprecedented levels of air pollution throughout the Bay Area, officials said.

Air quality is expected to be impacted for many days to come. It will be variable and unpredictable and may improve at times but get worse very quickly.

Bay Area residents, especially in Napa and Sonoma counties, are advised to protect their health from the impact of heavy smoke by staying indoors and wearing N95 respirators if available.

Concerned residents can check for real-time air quality readings at https://go.usa.gov/xnxhb.

Residents are asked to avoid additional air pollution by curtailing air polluting activities.