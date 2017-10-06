Smoke from numerous wildfires in the North Bay is affecting visibility today at San Francisco International Airport, resulting in many delays and cancellations, an airport spokesman said.



As of mid-morning, 81 flights had been canceled and about 10 percent of flights were delayed an average of 30 to 45 minutes, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said.

The number of cancellations is about evenly split between arrivals and departures.

Smoke from the wildfires has not affected operations at Oakland International Airport, but two flights from San Francisco International Airport have landed in Oakland because of the problems at SFO.

A spokeswoman for Mineta San Jose International Airport said she had not heard of smoke affecting any flights there today.

No impacts were reported Wednesday either, spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.