Poor air quality remains today throughout the Bay Area because of the North Bay wildfires, prompting regional air quality officials to extend a Spare the Air Alert and Health Advisory through the weekend.



The Bay Area Air Quality Management District had issued the alert and advisory on Tuesday because of what it called "unprecedented levels of air pollution" caused by the several wildfires burning tens of thousands of acres in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Air district officials said changing wind patterns and the moving fires is creating air quality that is "variable and unpredictable" and "may improve at times or get worse, very quickly."

Bay Area residents, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, are advised to seek shelter in buildings with filtered air or move to areas less impacted by the smoke, according to the air district.

People in areas with heavy smoke are recommended to use a N95 mask to minimize the breathing of fine particles. Buildings with air conditioning units should have them re-circulate to avoid drawing outside air into buildings.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions are the most susceptible to the pollution and should take extra precautions, air district officials said.