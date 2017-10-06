Police said today they are investigating the death of a woman in her 20s whose body was found this morning at a Berkeley homeless encampment just north of 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

At 10:14 a.m., officers and firefighters went to the encampment after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman, Berkeley police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

The woman was found dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, Frankel said, and there were no obvious signs of trauma. An investigation is ongoing, according to Frankel.

"I don't have any evidence to indicate that it's (the death) suspicious other than the fact that we don't know what caused her death at this point," Frankel said.