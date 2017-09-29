Editor's Note: This interesting discussion was posted to the public record as part of communications to the Berkeley City Council. We have Dr. Gaston's permission to publish it, and the quoted title is hers.

To Whom It May Concern:

Two nights ago, at Berkeley City Council, the Berkeley City Auditor warned the Berkeley City Manager and the Berkeley City Council that the City could face bankruptcy unless steps are taken to protect our reserves.

The auditor stated that Berkeley has " serious unfunded liabilities " -- that originated in 1999, not in 2008, as the unions and politicians tell the story.

She acknowledged the "enormous pressure" the unions are putting on Council to give them raises.

She said that "we're looking at other cities that are going to hit the wall sooner than we are...we are looking at other cities that are talking about bankruptcy within the next 4 years as they spend down the reserves they have"

From the Auditor's statements, it is pretty easy to connect the dots:

The Mayor and Council plan to use the City's reserves to give unions a raise.

The draining of the reserves will lead sooner - rather than later - to bankruptcy. Possibly within 4 years .

Is political payback to the unions that supported the Mayor and new majority last November more important than avoiding bankruptcy?

We'll see soon enough!

And this will be this Council's legacy.

