there's another condo tower going up across the bay



Oakland's buying Tuff Sheds for the poor



Oakland's seems to recognize they have to put up Tuff Sheds



or there won't be any sidewalks anymore



it isn't rocket science how if all you build is condos



where the poorest of the housing used to be



that the people you put on the street will huddle up together



sharing overpasses tents or just a tree





condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine

condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine

condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between

the best that they can do

what in hell's this poor town coming to

doesn't take much calculation just to count up all the children

in the public schools who have no place to stay

doing homework in the laundromat the library the car hoping for

backyards someday where they all can play

and they say they're going to need a lot of money

some from me for sure and probably some from you

unless of course you've nothing after paying your last rent check

hoping to avoid the Tuff Sheds too

condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine

condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine

condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between

this is not the best that they can do

what in hell's this poor town coming to

there are thousands on the streets tonight all sharing what they can

there are thousands on the streets tonight who only need a hand

in richest of the countries and among the richest towns

when we know there's more than enough to go around

and around and around

when we know there's more than enough to go around

and around and around

when we know there's more than enough to go around

and around and around

when we know there's more than enough to go around

and around and around