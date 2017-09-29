Public Comment
Condos and Tuff Sheds
there's another condo tower going up across the bay
Oakland's buying Tuff Sheds for the poor
Oakland's seems to recognize they have to put up Tuff Sheds
or there won't be any sidewalks anymore
it isn't rocket science how if all you build is condos
where the poorest of the housing used to be
that the people you put on the street will huddle up together
sharing overpasses tents or just a tree
condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine
condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine
condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between
the best that they can do
what in hell's this poor town coming to
doesn't take much calculation just to count up all the children
in the public schools who have no place to stay
doing homework in the laundromat the library the car hoping for
backyards someday where they all can play
and they say they're going to need a lot of money
some from me for sure and probably some from you
unless of course you've nothing after paying your last rent check
hoping to avoid the Tuff Sheds too
condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine
condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine
condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between
this is not the best that they can do
what in hell's this poor town coming to
there are thousands on the streets tonight all sharing what they can
there are thousands on the streets tonight who only need a hand
in richest of the countries and among the richest towns
when we know there's more than enough to go around
and around and around
when we know there's more than enough to go around
and around and around
when we know there's more than enough to go around
and around and around
when we know there's more than enough to go around
and around and around