Public Comment

Condos and Tuff Sheds

Carol Denney
Thursday September 28, 2017 - 10:50:00 AM
Bookmark and Share

there's another condo tower going up across the bay

Oakland's buying Tuff Sheds for the poor

Oakland's seems to recognize they have to put up Tuff Sheds

or there won't be any sidewalks anymore

it isn't rocket science how if all you build is condos

where the poorest of the housing used to be

that the people you put on the street will huddle up together

sharing overpasses tents or just a tree

 

condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine 

condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine 

condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between 

the best that they can do 

what in hell's this poor town coming to 

 

doesn't take much calculation just to count up all the children 

in the public schools who have no place to stay 

doing homework in the laundromat the library the car hoping for 

backyards someday where they all can play 

and they say they're going to need a lot of money 

some from me for sure and probably some from you 

unless of course you've nothing after paying your last rent check 

hoping to avoid the Tuff Sheds too 

 

condos and Tuff Sheds in the land of haute cuisine 

condos and Tuff Sheds fifty folks with one latrine 

condos and Tuff Sheds nothing in between 

this is not the best that they can do 

what in hell's this poor town coming to 

 

there are thousands on the streets tonight all sharing what they can 

there are thousands on the streets tonight who only need a hand 

in richest of the countries and among the richest towns 

when we know there's more than enough to go around 

and around and around 

when we know there's more than enough to go around 

and around and around 

when we know there's more than enough to go around 

and around and around 

when we know there's more than enough to go around 

and around and around