At least one person has been taken into custody this afternoon at a rally and march by the conservative group Patriot Prayer at the University of California at Berkeley campus.

The group began to gather at Sproul Plaza around 2 p.m. and the person was taken into custody on Shattuck Avenue after a scuffle with counter-protesters.

Rally organizer Joey Gibson said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday that the group planned to march from Sproul Plaza to an unidentified location where participants will give speeches.

Berkeley police said about 100 people were marching south on Telegraph Avenue and then were heading east on Channing Way as of about 2:30 p.m. The group then went to People's Park near Dwight Way and Hillegass Avenue.

Counter-protesters, members of the media and others with cameras appear to outnumber the group from Patriot Prayer and there is a heavy police presence with officers working to keep the two groups mostly separate.