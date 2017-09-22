Police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Berkeley on Saturday night discovered more than $1 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms, police said.

At about 10 p.m., Berkeley police received a call about a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 1700 block of Alcatraz Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the occupants refused to open the door. A short time later, the man and woman exited the house and were detained, police said.

Officers entered the home to look for additional victims, suspects or occupants. Inside, they discovered a large-scale psychedelic mushroom processing operation, police said.

Police said that in plain view were psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of cultivation, as well as storage and distribution materials. Officers secured the scene and a search warrant for the home, police said.

According to police, both occupants, a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested and booked into Alameda County Jail on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses. Their names have not been released.

Police seized 677 pounds of mushrooms with an estimated street value of more than $1 million from the home. They also seized more than $3,000 in cash and additional evidence indicating a large-scale operation.