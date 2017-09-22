The group Patriot Prayer is scheduled to hold a rally today at the University of California at Berkeley campus, according to a group organizer.

In a video posted to the group's Facebook page on Monday, organizer Joey Gibson said they will gather at Sproul Plaza at 2 p.m. today.

Gibson said the group will march to an undisclosed location where participants will give speeches.

The rally comes just days after the group Berkeley Patriot, a conservative student organization at UC Berkeley, canceled "Free Speech Week," a series of events on campus featuring several conservative speakers.

Despite the cancellation, some political actions and gathering have taken place this week.

On Sunday, conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos, who had planned to speak during "Free Speech Week" before it was canceled, appeared at Sproul Plaza around noon for about 30 minutes.

Some demonstrations took place during his appearance. Although 11 people were arrested, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, according to university police.

On Monday, the group United Against Right Wing Violence held a protest on the campus in response to "Free Speech Week." The event resulted in the arrest of one person.

Gibson and the Patriot Prayer group had planned a large rally at San Francisco's Crissy Field last month but canceled it a day beforehand.

A subsequent news conference planned in Alamo Square was then also canceled, but the right-wing actions prompted large counter-protests throughout San Francisco.