Extra

Fire in Hills Threatens 50 Homes

Bay City News
Tuesday September 26, 2017 - 01:24:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

About 50 homes are threatened this afternoon by a four-alarm fire burning in the Oakland hills, Cal Fire and Oakland fire officials said. 

Cal Fire officials said as of about 1 p.m. that the fire has burned 20 acres. It was spreading at a moderate rate. 

The fire was first reported at 12:13 p.m. near Mountain Boulevard and Edwards Avenue. 

Fire officials said evacuations are underway. When fire officials reported the fire on Twitter, they said it was spreading rapidly on a steep hill. 

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning today through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.