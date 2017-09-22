About 50 homes are threatened this afternoon by a four-alarm fire burning in the Oakland hills, Cal Fire and Oakland fire officials said.

Cal Fire officials said as of about 1 p.m. that the fire has burned 20 acres. It was spreading at a moderate rate.

The fire was first reported at 12:13 p.m. near Mountain Boulevard and Edwards Avenue.

Fire officials said evacuations are underway. When fire officials reported the fire on Twitter, they said it was spreading rapidly on a steep hill.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning today through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.