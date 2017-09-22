Kudos to Sen. Sanders for unveiling a Medicare-for All (MFA) Bill with 15 patriotic co-sponsors.

It is unconscionable that the pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, hospital corporations, medical device manufacturers and, behind them all, Wall Street—are profiting from human suffering

If we can send people to the moon and create technical wizardly surely we can craft an equitable health care system. Let our lawmakers study the successful systems in countries like Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Canada and Australia and cheery pick the best features of each system.

The MFA would eliminate 20-25% overhead of the insurance companies and their obscene profits and salaries. Doctors and nursing associations welcome a MFA system which would eliminate the cumbersome billing system and would substantially lower drug prices. The system could easily be funded by eliminating Pentagon waste and Wall Street excesses.

Following Sanders clarion call, millions of Americans tweeted their support. Hundreds of people flooded town halls across the country to voice their support. The people have spoken. It is time for Congress to act and reflect the will of the people.

Let’s us not squander this pivotal moment in US history. The time for Medicare-for All is NOW.