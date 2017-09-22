A major new investigation by Amnesty International reveals a US bomb killed 16 civilians and seriously wounded 17 more in Yemen last month.

Among the survivors was a 5-year-old girl Buthaina, whose photograph went viral in the Arab media, social media even the mainstream media following the US strike. Buthaina lost her whole family. Bomb fragments matched US made components used in laser-guided bombs. Photographs of the bomb victims also went viral intensifying hostility towards Saudi Arabia and it major military supplier, the US. It’s hard to imagine any incident could intensify more anger more than witnessing a whole family blown to pieces. How can we possibly make the false claim we are a force for good? We continue to supply billions of weapons to the Gulf States totally unconcerned of the devastating loss of civilian life our weapons can cause. Many Arab countries are calling Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US as the new the axis of evil.

