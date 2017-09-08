The University of California Berkeley will be hosting an event Tonight, September 14th, from 7:00-9:00pm, at Zellerbach Hall which has the potential to draw protestors and counter protestors. In anticipation of the event, the City has closed Bancroft Way between Bowditch and Ellsworth Streets to vehicle traffic. Those parked inside the affected area will be allowed to drive out but will not be allowed to drive back in until after 3:00am on September 15th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and only take these actions in the interest of public safety.



