Events Listings

KPFA Author Events Schedule, Fall 2017
September 20, Wednesday, 7:30 pm
MARGARET RANDALL TRIBUTE
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Hosted by Alejandro Murguia
with Joyce Jenkins, Jane Norling
October 4, Wednesday, 8 PM
MARIO SAVIO MEMORIAL LECTURE & YOUNG ACTIVIST AWARD
ANNIE LEONARD: RESISTANCE: What Does Effective Resistance
Look Like and Include Today?
Pauley Ballroom, U.C. Campus, Berkeley
Co-sponsored by KPFA Radio
Contact: events.berkeley.edu or LSEvents@berkeley.edu
October 13, Friday, 7:30 pm
DIANE RAVITCH
In conversation with JITU BROWN
The Fight for Public Education
Oakland Tech High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland
Dual benefit With Anthony Cody
Hosted by: Kevin Cartwright
Contact: Anthony Cody, anthony_cody@hotmail.com
October 19, Thursday, 7:30 pm
DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, What Donald Trump is Doing to You Now That He is President
First Congregational Church of Berkeley, 2345 Channing Street, Berkeley
Host: Brian Edwards Tiekert
Publicist: Alexandra Primiani, alexandra@mhpbooks.com
November 8, Wednesday, 7:30 pm
LEWIS LAPHAM, Age of Folly: America Abandons Its Democracy
Prices $15 to $18, with reception
First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 2407 Dana Street, Berkeley
Hosted by: Mitch Jeserich
Publicist: Wes House, wes@versobooks.com
November 16, Thursday, 7:30 pm.
ALICE WATERS, Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Countercultural Cook
With Tom Luddy
First Congregational Church of Berkeley, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley
Dual benefit for KPFA and Edible Schoolyard
Hosted by: Kris Welch
Contact: Ken Preston. ken@kpfa.org. 510.967.4495
Sunday, November 19
Hunter of Stories: A Tribute to Eduardo Galeano
With Alice Walker, Alejandro Murguia, Al Young, and Aurora Levins Morales
First Congregational church of Berkeley
