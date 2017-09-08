Events Listings

KPFA Author Events Schedule, Fall 2017

Wednesday September 13, 2017 - 11:20:00 AM
September 20, Wednesday, 7:30 pm

MARGARET RANDALL TRIBUTE

Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley

Hosted by Alejandro Murguia

with Joyce Jenkins, Jane Norling



October 4, Wednesday, 8 PM

MARIO SAVIO MEMORIAL LECTURE & YOUNG ACTIVIST AWARD

ANNIE LEONARD: RESISTANCE: What Does Effective Resistance

Look Like and Include Today?

Pauley Ballroom, U.C. Campus, Berkeley

Co-sponsored by KPFA Radio

Contact: events.berkeley.edu or LSEvents@berkeley.edu



October 13, Friday, 7:30 pm

DIANE RAVITCH

In conversation with JITU BROWN

The Fight for Public Education

Oakland Tech High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland

Dual benefit With Anthony Cody

Hosted by: Kevin Cartwright

Contact: Anthony Cody, anthony_cody@hotmail.com



October 19, Thursday, 7:30 pm

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, What Donald Trump is Doing to You Now That He is President

First Congregational Church of Berkeley, 2345 Channing Street, Berkeley

Host: Brian Edwards Tiekert

Publicist: Alexandra Primiani, alexandra@mhpbooks.com



November 8, Wednesday, 7:30 pm

LEWIS LAPHAM, Age of Folly: America Abandons Its Democracy

Prices $15 to $18, with reception

First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 2407 Dana Street, Berkeley

Hosted by: Mitch Jeserich

Publicist: Wes House, wes@versobooks.com



November 16, Thursday, 7:30 pm.

ALICE WATERS, Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Countercultural Cook

With Tom Luddy

First Congregational Church of Berkeley, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley

Dual benefit for KPFA and Edible Schoolyard

Hosted by: Kris Welch

Contact: Ken Preston. ken@kpfa.org. 510.967.4495



Sunday, November 19

Hunter of Stories: A Tribute to Eduardo Galeano

With Alice Walker, Alejandro Murguia, Al Young, and Aurora Levins Morales

First Congregational church of Berkeley

Publicist: Kristina Fazzalaro <Kristina.Fazzalaro@hbgusa.com>